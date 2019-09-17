Climbing close to triple digits today

The only real chance for relief comes in a few days in the form of a backdoor cold front. Basically, this boundary looks to slide into our area from the north/east and heads towards the south/west... that will allow some cooler and slightly drier air to spill into the area. So while some of this heat will back off a bit thanks to northeasterly breeze late Thursday into Friday, it will still be at or above average in the upper 80s/low 90s.