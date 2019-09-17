Climbing close to triple digits today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery hit 100° yesterday... so what are the chances we do it again today? I’d say it’s likely! Afternoon highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s again Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky, and the hottest spots will likely hit triple digits for an hour or two during the peak heating hours of the day.
Rain has been hard to come by later, and that unfortunately won’t change anytime soon. Most will stay dry now through the weekend, and that’s too bad... Alabama is parched! The Capital City has only recorded ~0.05″ of rain so far this month, which means we are pacing 2.16″ below normal for September.
While I don’t think we are completely dry, we are pretty dang close. When we say a rogue shower or storm is possible, we mean it... at our wettest point in the day, we will see about a 10% coverage (so consider yourself lucky if you get any wet weather).
The only real chance for relief comes in a few days in the form of a backdoor cold front. Basically, this boundary looks to slide into our area from the north/east and heads towards the south/west... that will allow some cooler and slightly drier air to spill into the area. So while some of this heat will back off a bit thanks to northeasterly breeze late Thursday into Friday, it will still be at or above average in the upper 80s/low 90s.
Best part? Overnight lows cool off a good bit, too... we will feel very nice (& seasonable!) in the mid 60s starting Friday morning.
Highs for the end of the workweek are still warm, but more manageable... we will see lower 90s by then, and they look to stick around through the weekend.
