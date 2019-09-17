Dothan police nab suspected pawn shop burglar after standoff and fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man wanted on burglary charges is in custody after apparently setting fire to a recreational vehicle during a standoff with Dothan police.
Officer approached the man, Jeffrey Wilson, on Hodgesville Road, about two miles south of Ross Clark Circle. When they did, he ran inside.
When Wilson ran out about a half hour later, officers captured him. The RV went up in flames and is considered a total loss.
Investigators believe Wilson may have burglarized a Geneva pawn shop over the weekend. He is a potential suspect in other crimes.
