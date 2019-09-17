Former Tuscaloosa D.A. resigns from board of pardons and paroles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Lyn Head has resigned as chair of the board of pardons and paroles.
Head leaves after a year of criticism of the agency from the governor and attorney general.
When asked about the resignation Tuesday Head said, “It’s just time to move on.”
The governor’s newly- appointed head of the agency, former Attorney General Charlie Graddick, recently put several administrators on leave and postponed all parole hearings for three months because he says the agency wasn’t properly notifying victims and families about upcoming hearings.
In a statement to WBRC Governor Ivey’s office said, “The governor thanks Lyn for her service to the state and wishes her well in her future endeavors. Governor Ivey will begin the process to name a replacement. She remains committed to making needed reforms at the Board of Pardons and Paroles to help deliver justice and ensure public safety.“
