Guardian Championship tees off this week from RTJ at Capitol Hill

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Female golfers representing 34 countries have all converged at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill in Prattville for one thing, the Guardian Championship.
With this tournament comes one big incentive.
“We are the very tail end of the Symetra Tour and the top 10 at the very end get their LPGA card for next year, so it is very important for these golfers," said RTJ Golf Trail PR Director Bill Lang.
This is the 22nd year of professional golf at RTJ. 120 female golfers will aim for a big portion of the overall prize money of $175,000, including a good selection of golfers with ties to the Yellowhammer State.
“We have seven players with connections from Alabama - from the state of Alabama - from Auburn, Alabama, from Troy, from Montevallo,” said Lang. “We got them from Huntsville to Spanish fort. There is a lot of local interest.”
The Guardian Championship is here to stay for the coming years as it’s been extended through 2022.
Things tee off on the Senator Course starting Thursday and is free to attend. The tournament will end Sunday.
