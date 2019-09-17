3 injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called to the 3600 block of Derby Drive after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man who had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Two other men walked into a local hospital, each with non-life threatening injuries from being shot. Duckett says the men were also shot in the area of Derby Drive.
An initial investigation indicates there was a dispute between multiple people that resulted in shots being fired.
The investigation is ongoing and Duckett says no arrests have been made.
