Protecting yourself when using Facebook Marketplace

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scammers are everywhere; making robocalls, sending emails and even targeting your social media
Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Justin Jones says you’ve probably seen ads for various items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. But, you should take a minute to check out that person’s profile before buying that item.
“If you click on that person’s profile and it was just activated three days ago, you have no friends in common, they’ve never sold anything on Facebook Marketplace, those are all kinds of red flags,” Jones says.
Jones says you should also make sure to carefully look at the item being sold. Inspecting the item for sale is crucial.
“You want to get that item out,” Jones says. “If it requires power you want to be able to plug it up, make sure it works. Additionally, some people want to pay you with a gift card. If they are trying to pay you with a Walmart gift card, then meet them at Walmart and check with the store and make sure there is something on the gift card,”
If you do decide the item is something you want to buy and a person you want to buy from, Jones says you should find a safe place to meet.
“You want to meet somewhere that you feel comfortable and is public,” Jones says. “Anywhere that has cameras or other people walking around,”
The Montgomery Police Department has three different Safe Zone locations available for those wanting to sell or purchase goods. Those areas are the Montgomery Police Department parking lot, located at 320 North Ripley Street, and DPS South Central Precinct parking lot, located at 2190 East South Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.