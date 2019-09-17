Second victim in fatal weekend motorcycle crash remains in ICU

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department has identified the second victim in a weekend motorcycle crash that killed one and serious injured the other.
In a post to its social media accounts sourced to the victim’s mother, Snowdoun VFD said Ryan Furr, 19, remains in an intensive care unit where “the next 72 hrs will be critical” in regards to a lung injury.
Alabama State Troopers had previously identified the fatally injured victim as Christopher Daniel Sullins, 32, of Ramer.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sullins was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2008 Nissan Rogue on Gardner Road near Alabama 94 in south Montgomery County.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital as well but their name and any injuries have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.