Taste Too opening in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery wine bar and tapas restaurant is opening a new location downtown.
Taste Too, a new location for Taste in Hampstead, should open in October, according to Rachel Arnone with Graeleigh Creative. Arnone said the new restaurant will be a scaled down version of Taste, with a smaller tapas menu. There will be a variety of wine and wine flights. Wine will also be available for retail sale.
“Owners, Clint and Ginger Hahn felt downtown Montgomery would benefit from the addition of a wine bar with a large selection of wine given the many visitors traveling to Montgomery consistently,” Arnone said. “It will be a great place to stop for a drink before a concert at MPAC or after!”
Arnone said there will be live music on weekends. The new restaurant will be on Commerce Street, in the old Wet Willie’s location.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.