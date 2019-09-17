Witness in trial recall chaotic scene of 2016 Auburn triple homicide

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Witnesses continue to take the stand in the trial of a man accused of the capital murders of three men shot and killed at an Auburn dance club in 2016.
“Gunshots were just coming from everywhere,” said Brandon Morgan, one witness on the stand Monday, as he described what happened that night in April.
Tarabien “Trent” Cobb is on trial for capital murder after the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Roderick Nelms, 25-year-old Jadarrion Spinks, and 43-year-old Recco Cobb.
“We came out and headed back toward the side, and we saw Recco there," Morgan said. "He was shot”
According to Auburn police, the shootings took place after an altercation at Mr. D’s Lodge on Lee Road 38.
“When I got in there, there was an altercation," Morgan said. "[There were] people breaking people up, pulling people.”
Morgan said he saw the defendant before the shooting at Mr. D’s but doesn’t believe he saw him with a gun.
“I remember his shirt," he said. “I want to say a blue and white striped shirt.”
Morgan described how it felt to be on the scene and to find someone he knew shot.
“I was scared. I was terrified,” he said.
Shots were still being fired when police arrived, but they took control of the scene.
Additional witnesses took the stand Monday before wrapping up for the day. The trial is expected to continue for the next few days. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
