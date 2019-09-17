YMCA to benefit from United Way donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The donations that pour in through the WSFA 12 News United Way telethon will help its partner agencies create waves of impact in the community. One of those agencies is the YMCA.
In Ms. Williams’ and Ms. Markette’s class the children are fully engaged in learning. The students huddle around Ms. Markette as she reads a class favorite, “No More Monkeys Jumping on the Bed”. Ms. Williams chants along with the students in excitement.
“I enjoy seeing them get the right the answer. To be a part of that makes me really happy,” said Laquita Williams.
The YMCA offers seven Pre-K programs free of charge. The students receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack. The donations will help get more resources to the organization, so it has the ability to do more.
“More art activities, science activities, take them on more field trips,” said Williams.
YMCA leaders say the donations will help them make sure all their students are ready for kindergarten.
“It’s important that we put in with these funds from United Way to help there kids grow to the educational level that will impact them for the rest of their lives,” said Darryl Wood, Senior VP of Community Development.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.