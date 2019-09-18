ADPH investigates 15 probable cases of lung disease from vaping

By WBRC Staff | September 18, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Health says 15 people in the state may have lung disease associated with vaping.

The numbers are current as of September 18.

ADPH has joined other state health departments in requesting health care providers to report any cases of suspected serious respiratory illness among patients who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.

The number of Alabama’s patients is currently not included in the national case numbers since our reports are still being investigated.

