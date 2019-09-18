Alabama investigators discuss meth lab bust in Mexico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris gathered information from a recent covert trip to Mexico and the home of the Sinaloa Cartel.
A delegation of law enforcement members from the State of Alabama, selected by the DEA, were briefed in Mexico City at the highest levels and then saw firsthand a methamphetamine lab in Sinaloa that was recently seized by Mexican authorities.
“The efforts and actions of this Alabama delegation underscores the commitment and lengths to which law enforcement in the state will go to ensure the safety of its citizens and fully understand the breadth and sophistication of the enemy we face,” Town said.
On September 11, a delegation of twelve federal, state and local law enforcement officials was briefed in Mexico City on the amount of narcotics investigators believe are intended for sale in the United States.
Investigators say heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and even cocaine from Columbia, are all being trafficked into the United States by the drug trade in Mexico.
This video from the trip and a meth lab were part of a news conference Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Town started the news conference with a moment of silence for fallen officer Dornell Cousette.
