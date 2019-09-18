BBB: Scammers are hoping you’ll dial the wrong number

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I’m sure this has happened to all of us; you run into a problem with a product or a credit card, and you have to look up a number to call customer service.
Officials with the Better Business Bureau are warning you to make sure you dial carefully.
“Believe it or not, there are scammers out there who’ve bought up hundreds, if not thousands of phone numbers that’s one digit off from a famous brand or famous companies customer service number,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
If you do dial a number that's just one number off, here's what may happen. A recording will let you know you've won a gift card from the company you were calling. All you have to do is confirm some of your account information and prepay the taxes on your gift card. If this happens, hang up.
"No legit company will tell you you've won something and then charge you for it."
Another good tip, be skeptical if the gift card or discount offer seems too big. Businesses will typically give out small discounts to entice customers. If it seems like too much, be careful.
