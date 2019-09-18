Elba coach could face 20 days paid administrative leave

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elba City Schools superintendent is sharing more information after an Elba High School football coach was placed on administrative leave.
Coach Pate Harrison could face up to 20 days of paid administrative leave, the maximum number of days a superintendent is allowed to place an employee on. Superintendent Chris Moseley declined to confirm a specific reason for Harrison’s suspension, but it comes after video surfaced from Monday’s junior varsity game. The video showed a coach becoming physical with a player.
Moseley declined to comment on the video or the game, but he did say there have been ongoing discussions about what’s next for Harrison.
“There’s certain things I’m not allowed to talk to the board about without having a meeting, so it’s still very much in a process,” he said. "Right now it’s still more on my shoulders than the board."
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Harrison for comment. He is in his second season with the Tiger program, and the team is currently 3-1 on the season. The Tigers finished 8-3 last season.
Coach Glenn Johnson, who works at Elba Elementary School, will reportedly serve as head coach for Friday’s game.
