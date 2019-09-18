Facility where woman was left in van negotiating with ADPH about future

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An assisted living facility in Montgomery is in negotiations with the Alabama Department of Public Health to be able to close or sell the facility, according to ADPH.
Elmcroft of Halcyon was named in a June lawsuit filed by the family of an 83-year-old woman left inside a facility van for several hours. The woman was hospitalized after the incident and died in July.
"The Alabama Department Public Health and Elmcroft are currently working on a consent agreement in lieu of license revocation,” ADPH said in a statement. “Once approved by the State Health Officer, Elmcroft must sell or close the facility by time periods specified in the consent agreement."
ADPH said residents are currently at the facility, and if the facility decides to close it will provide residents with notice so arrangements can be made. The facility must close if it is unable to find a buyer.
In August, ADPH released a report on the investigation into the incident. The report stated three employees at Elmcroft failed to perform their duties the day the woman was left inside the van, falsifying documentation and stating they observed the woman at different times in the building while she remained in the van.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Elmcroft for a comment. A spokesperson issued this statement:
“We continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health to resolve these issues in a manner that is best for the department, the community and residents.”
We have also reached out to the attorney representing the family of the victim.
