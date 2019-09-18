Fallen Tuscaloosa police officer remembered by his former chief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A sadness hovered around the Tuscaloosa Police Department Tuesday. The death of officer Dornell Cousette hurt the people here and the community he served for more than a decade.
“When I got the call about Investigator Cousette, it brought back all the memories from 2011 and all those feelings I had because I had known Cousette a long time,” recently retired Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said.
Anderson said Cousette’s death brought back memories of when Officer Trevor Phillips died on duty several years ago.
But this pain felt different. “I was very emotional. I was hurt by the fact that somebody would take Officer Cousette’s life like this in such a senseless act,” Anderson explained.
Cousette died in a shootout with a suspect on Tuscaloosa’s West End. He was 40, a father of two children and engaged to be married.
Anderson called him someone who wanted to help his community. “He served his country in the military. Then decided to serve his country further by being a police officer. So he was just one of those compassionate people who had a heart for service,” Anderson continued.
He was involved in processing Cousette into the Tuscaloosa Police Department when he was hired 13 years ago.
Cousette served as an investigator in the juvenile division and was a school resource officer. Tuesday, the flag outside pf police headquarters flies at half-staff in his memory.
“I was extremely sad, Cousette was a great guy, great police officer and a great friend to a lot of people,” Anderson concluded.
Officer Cousette was from Pickens County. So far, no funeral arrangements have been publicized.
