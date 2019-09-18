Former Autauga County probate judge arrested on 4-count indictment

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former probate judge of Autauga County was arrested Wednesday, two weeks after being indicted by a grand jury on four counts of misdemeanor theft of services.
An Autauga County grand jury indicted Alfred Quinton Booth, 75, on four criminal counts on Aug. 30, according to court documents. The indictments followed the Alabama Ethics Commission’s finding of cause in April that Booth violated the Alabama Ethics Law.
The commission referred the case to Autauga County District Attorney Randall Houston’s office, which recused, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The Alabama attorney general’s office then gave the case to the Shelby County DA’s office to prosecute.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Shelby County DA’s office for comment but has not yet heard back from them.
Each count charges Booth with appointing a family member to serve as an attorney in a matter of the probate judge, a violation of state law.
In each count, Judge Booth is said to have made a payment of less than $500 for legal services to his family member, also a violation of the law. The incidents are said to have happened between May 2017 and May 2018.
A judge ordered Booth’s arrest on Tuesday and Autauga County Jail records indicate he was booked into the jail Wednesday morning and released on a $1,000 bond less than an hour later.
An arraignment date has been set for Oct. 16.
