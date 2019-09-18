Kitty Seale, founder of Alabama Dance Theatre, dies Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The founder of the Alabama Dance Theatre died Tuesday.
Kitty Seale, known as Miss Kitty to her dancers, impacted thousands of dancers over the course of more than 30 years as a teacher, choreographer and director.
A Montgomery native and graduate of Lanier High School and Sweet Briar College, Seale was elected to the Lanier Hall of Fame in 1997 and is a 2013 Alabama Governor's Arts Award Recipient.
Seale founded the Alabama Dance Theater in 1986, emphasizing serious training for the pre-professional dancer.
In 2011, WSFA spotlighted Seale’s work with ADT. Seale told Reporter Bryan Henry ADT and teaching was her life’s mission and her calling.
“I have always loved ballet and dance. It was always a dream of mine to be a teacher," Seale said.
ADT’s award-winning company focuses not only on the 19th century classics but also new modern and contemporary works. Seale choreographed several works for ADT as well as other companies in the state and region.
The Alabama Dance Theatre posted about Seale's passing on Facebook saying "She leaves behind a legacy that will be continued onwards and upwards. Miss Kitty's light will never truly be extinguished because she has a left a shining beacon in her wake."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.