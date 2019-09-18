Hill-Eley on Grambling State game: ‘This is a game we need to win’

To offset Grambling State the Hornets are going to have to make use of their running game in order to set up some of their own playmakers. Through three games this season, the Hornets rank dead last in the SWAC averaging just 90.3 rushing yards per game. Grambling State is on the other end of that spectrum. Though they’ve played just two games this season, the Tigers rank second in the conference with 229.5 rushing yards per contest.