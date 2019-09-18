Hoover City Schools sued, lawsuit alleges first grader was sexually harassed

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City Schools system is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit involving a first grade female student.
The school system has filed a motion to dismiss and the plaintiffs have until October 1 to respond.
WBRC looked at court records which show the child was six years old and a first grader at Trace Crossings Elementary School when the allegations took place during the 2017-2018 school year.
The complainants in the case accuse a group of students they call "the Harassing Girls" of a number of assaults in the bathroom and on the playground at the school.
Court records state in one instance the child was held down while "the Harassing Girls" pulled down her underwear and did something to her.
The record also states "the Harassing Girls" made the child wear a training diaper instead of underwear.
The complainants state several adults knew about the alleged abuse and failed to protect the girl.
The lawsuit was filed in August 2019. Hoover City Schools filed a motion to dismiss in August 2019, stating, "the plaintiff's complaint fails to meet the minimal pleading standard and substantive threshold required to state an actionable claim under either state or federal law."
Hoover City Schools provided the following comment about this case: “We cannot comment on pending litigation nor student discipline matters.”
