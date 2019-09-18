Jackson County courthouse closed following shooting

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County courthouse closed on Wednesday morning following a shooting.
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say a man entered the courthouse with a handgun and showed the deputy at the checkpoint.
Investigators tell us words were exchanged and the gun was drawn by the man, which lead to him being shot by the deputy.
Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey ordered the courthouse to be put on lockdown and cleared out.
Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital.
ALEA is investigating this incident. The suspect is a Jackson County man but hasn’t been identified by name.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.