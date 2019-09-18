Man charged in child pornography investigation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Daleville man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into child pornography possession.
According to Lt. Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, on Tuesday detectives arrested and charged Larry Michael Ross, 63, with two counts of possession of obscene material. Additional charges are pending.
Haglund said the investigation began Friday. Detectives executed a search warrant on Ross’s residence and seized multiple cell phones, DVDs, and hard drives. A forensic examination of the devices is underway, but dozens of pornographic images and videos of children have been recovered so far.
Ross was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
