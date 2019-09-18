Man charged with robbing Montgomery businesses at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man they say robbed two Montgomery businesses at gunpoint.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Emmett Smith Jr., 40, is charged with two counts of robbery first degree.
The charges are related to two separate robberies which took place in July and September. In both instances, the stores were robbed of property at gunpoint.
According to the arrest affidavit, the robberies happened at the Metro PCS store on Lower Wetumpka Road and the Metro by T-Mobile on the Eastern Boulevard.
In the most recent robbery, the arrest affidavit says Smith made away with $20,000.
Duckett says Smith was developed as a suspect in both robberies and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Smith was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $240,000 cash bond.
