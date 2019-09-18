3 more charged in Montgomery robbery, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three more people have been charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that took place in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Tyrone Foxhall, 40, is charged with assault first and assault second. Jatayvious Smith, 18, is charged with assault first, assault second and robbery first. Robert Williams, 18, is charged with assault first and robbery first.
Duckett says the robbery and shooting happened in the 1800 block of Foster Street.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took all three into custody Tuesday.
Duckett says all three were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Foxhall and Williams were placed under $90,000 bond and Smith was placed under a $105,000 bond.
MPD previously charged Roderick Rogers, 19, in connection to this case. He remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $95,000 bond.
