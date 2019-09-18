NYT best-selling author Bob Goff to speak at Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bob Goff, a New York Times best-selling author will speak Wednesday evening at an event at Montgomery’s Frazer United Methodist Church.
Goff, a popular speakers and international humanitarian, will speak from 6-7 p.m. in Frazer’s Wesley Hall.
A lawyer by profession, Goff has been named Honorary Consul for the Republic of Uganda for his groundbreaking work bringing justice to the underserved poor in that nation. He teaches at Pepperdine Law School, and is the founder and president of Love Does, a non-profit fighting injustices committed against children. He created the Dream Big framework to help social entrepreneurs clarify their vision for a better world and put their dreams into action.
"Frazer reached out to Bob because we want our congregation to be challenged and inspired," explains Frazer Director of Discipleship Susan Fisher, "and we want to offer this event to the whole community because our dream is to see Montgomery become a community known for putting love into action."
Over a million readers have been inspired by Goff’s down-to-earth storytelling about his adventures of putting love into action in through his books which include Love Does and Everybody, Always.
Tickets are $10 per person ($20 maximum per family), available at www.frazer.church/goff or at the door.
