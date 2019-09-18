MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One last day of near-record heat is in store, then cooler temperatures are on the way! High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon, and triple digit heat is possible. Montgomery’s record high temperature for September 18th is 100°, set back in 1925 and tied in 2010, so we may very well tie that record again today.
Let’s talk about relief from this heat! A weak frontal boundary is sinking through out area today. Unfortunately, no rain is expected with the passage of this front besides a few sprinkles possible in eastern counties. Cooler air will settle in behind it, however!
Temperatures may not leave the 80s tomorrow for those east of I-65. For western counties, a lone shower is possible as the front continues to push west.
Comfortable mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the upper 80s and low 90s will linger through the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, the surface high pressure will weaken and allow our temperatures to warm again.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.