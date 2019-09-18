Pike Road High School rolling out turf for new football stadium

By Jahmal Kennedy | September 18, 2019 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 5:46 PM

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Patriots are nearly one step closer to playing in their new football stadium in October. Crews are rolling out the turf that the players will soon be tackling and playing on under the Friday Night Lights.

The turf that will be used was last used by the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints last football season. But no worries, Pike Road Schools Communications & Federal Programs Coordinator Rebecca Williams says the lifespan of the turf is 8-12 years and comes with an eight-year warranty.

She also says the turf was only used for one season by the Saints and is still virtually new. In fact, the turf still has the NFC Championship game logo still painted on the turf from when the Saints played their final game of their 2018-19 season.

When Pike Road Schools was going through this process, Williams says they reached out to a Kansas high school that used the same company and turf from the Superdome. Williams said the Kansas high school was very pleased with the product.

Pike Road High School is scheduled to play their first game in the stadium Oct. 11 against Dadeville High School.

