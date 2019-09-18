Prosecutor: Serial offender on the run, wanted on new counts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals are searching for Timothy Wyatt, a man prosecutors call a serial offender.
Wyatt’s been on the run for two-and-a-half weeks, he’s accused of sexual misconduct and kidnapping in multiple cases.
“I think he is extremely dangerous,” stated Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson. “I mean, it’s not just one time he’s committed a kidnapping, forceful kidnapping, this is actually the third time.”
Wyatt is no stranger to Robinson and the 19th Judicial Circuit.
In April 2017 Wyatt was arrested in Chilton County and later indicted on attempted murder, sodomy, and robbery. While out on bond in October 2017, a woman said she woke up with Wyatt on top of her inside her Autauga County home. Authorities say Wyatt climbed on her bed while she was sleeping and started choking her, demanding cash. He reportedly tied her hands behind her back, eventually putting the victim in a Ford Taurus. Later that day, the victim escaped from the trunk of the car at a gas station in Clanton, surveillance video showed the victim running at full speed into the service station - past Wyatt who promptly got in his car and fled. Wyatt was later arrested, charged, and indicted on kidnapping, domestic violence - strangulation, burglary, and robbery.
Robinson says both cases have similarities.
“He was taking the victim to the same place to actually assault them,” he stated.
Over the summer, a major blow to the 2017 case out of Chilton County - the victim died unexpectedly after issues involving a respiratory illness. The case was dropped.
“It leaves a very sour taste,” Robinson explained. “We have the highest burden in the justice system. We know that, we welcome that. And because of that, sometimes we’re unable to prove our case. We all know he did it. He knows he did it.”
Wyatt remained in the Autauga Metro Jail until he made bond on July 26, 2019. Five weeks later, Wyatt had new arrest warrants again for kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault out of Chilton County.
“I think he’s hiding and apparently he’s been doing it pretty well,” Robinson stated. “I know local authorities have now gotten the U.S. Marshals involved. You know, they’re very, very good at what they do."
Prosecutors quickly filed a motion to revoke Wyatt’s bond in the 2017 Autauga County case, which has been granted. After Wyatt is arrested on the latest counts, he will be transported to the Autauga Metro Jail to wait for his trial there, which is slated for November.
“He’s calculated and very cold blooded - and it’s with a complete disregard to the whole public,” Robinson stated.
Robinson says the latest investigation against Wyatt is ongoing, it’s so new he still doesn’t have all the evidence to determine whether it mirrors the prior cases.
If you have any information on Timothy Wyatt’s location you’re asked to call 911.
