Prosecutor: Serial offender on the run, wanted on new counts

In April 2017 Wyatt was arrested in Chilton County and later indicted on attempted murder, sodomy, and robbery. While out on bond in October 2017, a woman said she woke up with Wyatt on top of her inside her Autauga County home. Authorities say Wyatt climbed on her bed while she was sleeping and started choking her, demanding cash. He reportedly tied her hands behind her back, eventually putting the victim in a Ford Taurus. Later that day, the victim escaped from the trunk of the car at a gas station in Clanton, surveillance video showed the victim running at full speed into the service station - past Wyatt who promptly got in his car and fled. Wyatt was later arrested, charged, and indicted on kidnapping, domestic violence - strangulation, burglary, and robbery.