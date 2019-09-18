Psychiatrist charged in Lee County pill mill investigation arraigned on new counts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County psychiatrist Dr. James Edwards was arraigned on a superseding indictment Wednesday.
Edwards is charged with five counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a new indictment, which replaces the former three-count indictment filed in July.
Edwards is accused of running a pill mill out of his practices in Opelika and Gulf Shores by reportedly prescribing dangerous amounts of controlled substances to patients outside the ordinary course of medical treatment.
Prior to this hearing, it was unclear whether Edwards qualified for an attorney from the public defender’s office for representation in this case. During Wednesday’s hearing, Attorneys Spencer Jay Hahn and Kacey Keeton were appointed as defense counsel.
Hahn waived Edwards’ right to a speedy trial, which will move the current trial date set for Dec. 2 to sometime in 2020 due to the large volume of discovery in this case. Despite the low number of counts, both the government and the defense agreed it could take up to two weeks to try the case.
Previously-filed court records indicate a doctor and multiple pharmacists lodged complaints against Edwards to sound the alarm on his reportedly excessive prescribing habits. Currently, Walmart has a corporate policy against filling Edwards’ prescriptions due to his “prescribing practices.”
Following Wednesday’s hearing, Hahn declined to comment on Edwards’ case
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.