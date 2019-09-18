‘This has been a very difficult year’: AG talks about Ala. officer deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama faces once again the heartbreaking death of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette died Monday.
“This has been a very difficult year,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Officer Cousette is now the fifth officer in Alabama to die just in 2019 while on duty.
“It’s troubling to see there’re people in our society who believe that using force against law enforcement is appropriate,” Marshall said.
Marshall says he does not know why there’s been a lot of officer deaths this year. However, he said he is concerned about the lack of support for law enforcement.
“When we see there is public outcry, when we believe there were bad acts, do we see that same outcry when law enforcement is killed simply trying to keep us safe?” Marshall questioned.
Everette Johnson is the president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He said anti-police rhetoric is adding to the problem and leading to more violence.
“It’s like, now police officers can be thrown away and there’s no sense of outcry of justice for these officers,” Johnson said.
For Marshall, he said nothing specific can be done right now to stop the officer deaths, besides continuing to share the stories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“The reality is we’ve had five officers and one canine that are no longer with us anymore and that is six too many," Marshall said.
