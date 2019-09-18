UA plans to honor fallen officer by turning Bryant-Denny Stadium blue

Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette was killed in the line of duty on Monday. (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | September 18, 2019 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:43 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will honor the life of fallen Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette Wednesday night.

Bryant-Denny Stadium will be illuminated in blue lights from 8-9 p.m. Officer Cousette’s police vehicle will also be parked at the Walk of Champions until noon, Sept. 20.

Members of the community are welcome to visit the vehicle and pay their respects.

Officer Cousette died in a shootout with a suspect on Tuscaloosa’s West End Monday night. He was 40, a father of two children and engaged to be married.

