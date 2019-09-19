Ala. National Guard soldier charged after Dothan traffic stop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A member of the Alabama National Guard is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Dothan.
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Charles Kalid Segrest of Slocumb is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (LSD), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say Segrest was arrested by the department’s Vice Intelligence Division on Wednesday.
Additional details on his arrest have not been released. We have reached out to the Dothan Police Department for more information.
