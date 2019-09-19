Armed robber targets Luverne convenience store

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Luverne police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store early Thursday morning.
Luverne Police Sgt. John Powell says around 2 a.m., an armed man entered a convenience store in the 400 block of South Forest Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.
Powell says the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who then fled the store.
According to police, the man was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt, a black baseball-style cap, and had a bandanna covering his face. Powell says the man has a slender build and is around 6-feet-tall.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the suspect, they are asked to call 334-335-3334 or 334-335-2406.
