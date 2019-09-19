28 charges filed against man in child pornography case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - More than two dozen other charges have been filed against a Daleville man in a child pornography investigation.
According to Billy Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department, Larry Michael Ross, 63, has now been charged with one count of possession of obscene material with intent to distribute and 25 counts of possession of obscene material. On Tuesday, detectives arrested Ross on two warrants for possession of obscene material.
Haglund said the investigation began Friday, and pornographic images and videos of children were recovered from devices seized at Ross’s home.
Ross was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
