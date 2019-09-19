Cooler air has arrived!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Feel that breeze? It’s thanks to a “backdoor” cold front that is sweeping across our state! Cooler air is filtering in behind the front, and today’s high temperatures will be nearly 10° lower than yesterday. Middle to upper 80s are likely for eastern counties. Western counties will feel highs closer to 90, but a few isolated showers are possible there while the front exits the state.