Cooler air has arrived!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Feel that breeze? It’s thanks to a “backdoor” cold front that is sweeping across our state! Cooler air is filtering in behind the front, and today’s high temperatures will be nearly 10° lower than yesterday. Middle to upper 80s are likely for eastern counties. Western counties will feel highs closer to 90, but a few isolated showers are possible there while the front exits the state.
Temperatures will take a tumble tonight, and tomorrow morning will be refreshing in the mid 60s. Again, Friday’s highs won’t warm too much, and many will stay in the 80s all afternoon.
We’ll return to the low 90s by Saturday. On Sunday, the surface high pressure will weaken, allowing our winds to come out of the south and warm us up once again. Highs will jump into the mid 90s by the beginning of next week.
Little to no rain is expected over the next 7 days. Unfortunately, our drought situation will likely worsen considerably over the next couple of weeks.
