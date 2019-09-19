Crash past I-85 NB Union Street exit causing major delays

A major crash on Interstate 85 northbound is causing delays in Montgomery. (Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA Staff | September 19, 2019 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 6:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash on Interstate 85 northbound is causing delays in Montgomery.

According to ALGO Traffic, the crash is just past exit 1 (Union Street). It is blocking the left shoulder and left lane. Traffic maps show congestion through the I-65 interchange.

A photo from Alabama Department of Transportation cameras shows what appears to be a multi-vehicle crash. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information.

