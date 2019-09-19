Crash past I-85 NB Union Street exit causing major delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash on Interstate 85 northbound is causing delays in Montgomery.
According to ALGO Traffic, the crash is just past exit 1 (Union Street). It is blocking the left shoulder and left lane. Traffic maps show congestion through the I-65 interchange.
A photo from Alabama Department of Transportation cameras shows what appears to be a multi-vehicle crash. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information.
