Golf clinic introduces children to the game at LPGA Guardian Tour in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The children arrived by car and bus and took their first steps to a little fun and learning at RTJ on a blistering Wednesday put on by Alabama Power.
“Good morning everyone!" said Ronda Cherry-Smoke of Alabama Power.
Fourth and fifth-graders from Autauga Academy and Prattville Christian Academy got a crash course in golf 101.
”What part of the club is this?" an instructor quizzed the students.
“It’s often more powerful to be able to demonstrate hands-on," said Cherry-Smoke.
And then, a chance to put into practice what they learned by hitting tennis balls. With the temperature climbing to 100 degrees, no one here gave it a second thought, because for many of these children this was a field trip of a lifetime.
Caroline Thomas of PCA had a blast.
“I like hitting the ball.. trying to hit it through the paper thing," said Thomas.
So did Reece Barrett.
“I really liked watching them and seeing all the challenges," said Barrett, a student at Autauga Academy.
School teacher Hannah Humphries was more than okay with her students not studying math for an hour or so. Coming to the golf course, she says, added up to some of the deeper lessons in life.
“Just to see them to be able to not only show leadership for our school but just to learn," said Humphries, who teaches fifth grade at Autauga Academy.
Forty-five minutes later, the children headed back to their schools, leaving a hot environment behind but together they made a memory on the greens.
Pro-Am Day is Thursday with the LPGA Guardian Championship Symnetra Tour teeing off Friday morning with 33 professional players from around the world.
