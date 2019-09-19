Hawks make long flight to Wisconsin for next game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to rebound from a tough loss to Birmingham Southern last Saturday. In fact, head coach Mike Turk says the Hawks have done some soul searching all week following the 45-13 scrubbing at the hands of the Panthers.
They’d better bounce back quickly. Their next trip is no small feat. The team travels north, far north to Wisconsin where they’ll take on the Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans.
“The question I ask them is, 'Where do we go from here? We have to make sure we are addressing the things we are having a hard time with and get those things straightened out the best we can and then continue to build on the good stuff we are doing," said Turk. "It’s early and we have a long way to go.”
The Hawks have a long way to go figuratively and literally. Oshkosh, Wis., is 930 miles away and would take nearly 14 hours by car.
The Hawks and Titans kick off at noon Saturday.
