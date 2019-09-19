Hockey in the Capital City? It’s possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is already home to a minor league baseball team but could hockey be in our future? It’s on the table now.
Last month Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange confirmed the city and county were discussing taking over Garrett Coliseum from the state. The plan would include a $20 million renovation, including air conditioning and new lights.
The new renovations could also allow for some new opportunities.
“We have a vision of having a multi-purpose facility at the Garrett Coliseum and one configuration could allow for the introduction of ice hockey," said Strange. “We are having conversations with a couple of hockey teams; their presence here would resemble what is in place elsewhere in the state and the region."
