Homicide case opened after man shot in August dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A late August shooting has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died on Sept. 10, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Rodricas Hampton, 38, was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway back on Aug. 24. He was transported to an area hospital where he died several weeks later from his injuries.
Following Hampton’s death, MPD opened a death investigation, along with a forensic evaluation, which determined his death was the result of criminal homicide.
The circumstances behind the fatal shooting remain unclear and are under investigation.
Anyone with information on Hampton’s death should call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Hampton is Montgomery’s 35th homicide victim of 2019.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the date of the victim’s shooting from Aug. 4 to Aug. 24.
