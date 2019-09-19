Man convicted in 2016 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2016 Montgomery murder case is closed. A jury has found the defendant, Antuan Johnson, guilty of shooting to death Gregory Keon Smith.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed the conviction Thursday.
Johnson, who was 21 at the time of the homicide, was in the parking lot outside of a party being held by hundreds of teenagers in a building off the Southern Boulevard when he saw a vehicle drive by.
The vehicle, according to Bailey, was occupied by rival gang members. Johnson opened fire on the vehicle but missed. Smith, an innocent bystander, was struck instead.
“Our city is tired of this senseless violence," Bailey said. "We will be asking Judge [Jimmy] Pool to sentence Johnson to the maximum punishment of Life for this murder. The parents of Gregory Smith are now without a son because of the selfish, violent actions of this defendant. Our community suffers every time we lose someone to violence. Smith had his whole life ahead of him and it was all taken away in seconds because Johnson was angry. Hopefully he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Montgomery is a little safer with him no longer walking our streets.”
Johnson will be sentenced on Oct. 24 and faces between 20 years to life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.