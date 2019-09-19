Man convicted in 2016 Montgomery murder

“Our city is tired of this senseless violence," Bailey said. "We will be asking Judge [Jimmy] Pool to sentence Johnson to the maximum punishment of Life for this murder. The parents of Gregory Smith are now without a son because of the selfish, violent actions of this defendant. Our community suffers every time we lose someone to violence. Smith had his whole life ahead of him and it was all taken away in seconds because Johnson was angry. Hopefully he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Montgomery is a little safer with him no longer walking our streets.”