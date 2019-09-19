MPD announces ASU gameday parking changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced changes to where fans can and cannot park on Alabama State football game days.
Starting Saturday, MPD says motorists will not be allowed to park on the following designated streets in the area of Alabama State University on days when ASU plays home football games:
• Lake Street, between Forest Avenue and South Union
• Grove Street, between Hall Street and South Union
• Saint James Street
• North University Drive, between South Union and the ASU Stadium
The parking ban will be enforced all day on home game days, not just during game hours. The ban will be strictly enforced, and violators’ vehicles will be towed.
MPD also says staring Friday, motorists will no longer be allowed to park on Hutchison Street.
