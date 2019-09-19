2 Mulberry Street businesses damaged days apart

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two businesses on Mulberry Street were damaged in incidents days apart. One of the businesses was burglarized.
Early Saturday morning, at around 1:30 a.m., the Montgomery Police Department said officers responded to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street in reference to a business burglary. The owner of Nurse B Collection, Bella Brown, confirmed her business was burglarized, and she said the suspects stole about $10,000 worth of uniforms, which equates to between 250 and 300 uniforms.
Brown said security footage showed three men in the store after they threw a rock through the glass front door.
On Tuesday, another incident occurred. Kim McDonald, the owner of the Barkery located at 2021 Mulberry Street, said at around 12:30 a.m. one window was shattered and another was damaged. McDonald said the damage on one window looked like it could have been caused by gunfire, but they had not found a bullet.
Police confirmed a report of criminal mischief at the location of the Barkery, but they said there was no indication the damage came from gunshots.
It is not clear whether the two incidents are connected.
