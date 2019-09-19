Multiple arrests made after series of statutory rapes on JSU campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement officers confirm they’ve made arrests in a series of statutory rapes on the campus of Jacksonville State University involving two victims between the ages of 12 and 16.
Commander Allen George with the Seventh Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Task Force says nine men have been charged with second-degree rape.
Investigator Jay Harrington, also with the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit confirms. "Right now all warrants were obtained for rape second-degree and there was one obtained for sodomy second-degree,” he says.
The men range in age from 18 to 22 and are from Anniston, Jacksonville, and as far away as Centre and Guntersville.
Investigators say they are still waiting for 3 of the suspects to turn themselves in.
On September 11 a series of six reported statutory rapes, that took place starting in January 2019, were made public . They all appear to have been reported that day.
Several of the encounters occurred in various locations on Jacksonville State University’s campus including Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall, Dixon Hall, and one in the parking lot of Rowe Hall. An off-campus incident took place on Mountain Street.
According to investigators, two girls between the ages of 12 and 16 were engaged in numerous sex acts with persons over the age of 18.
“Not a forcible compulsion by any mean,” said Investigator Jay Harrington, 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit.
Investigators say that although the girls, are acquaintances and were willing participants, they are still underage.
All of the nine suspects arrested had bonded out of the Calhoun County jail by Wednesday night.
JSU attorney Sam Monk, a retired circuit judge, says JSU Police are assisting in the investigation and the university administration is fully cooperating.
The university released the following statement about the investigation:
“We are aware of an ongoing investigation by another agency. The university police is assisting with the investigation. The university is fully cooperating. No more statements will be made at this time due to privacy laws. There is no risk to our students. The investigation is ongoing.”
Harrington reassured the safety of students on campus. “Students and staff are safe. This was an isolated incident. It’s not an ongoing incident,” he said.
