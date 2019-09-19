NAMIWalks 5K happening Saturday to raise mental health awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A walk to raise awareness for mental health is happening this upcoming Saturday. At Wynton Blount Cultural Park, groups will be gathered for the NAMIWalks 5K walk.
NAMI is National Alliance on Mental Illness. According to the group’s website, the walk helps raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for their mission to help individuals and families in the River Region.
The group is celebrating its 17th year of the walks and says this is the largest mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country, according to its website.
Check-in time is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Those interested in participating in the walk can contact assistant director Bonnie Robbins at 334-396-4797 or email her at brobbins@namialabama.org. You can also register for the walk here.
The group has a goal of reaching $90,000 in donations and so far has $61,085. You can donate here.
There are 100 walks taking place across the country.
WSFA 12 News is a sponsor of the event.
