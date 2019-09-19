Rain, no wind aided firefighters battling Greenville hotel blaze

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a strange thing to see for Chuck Riley.
“What in the world has happened," Riley said.
A traveling salesman from Florida, Riley attended a movie nearby and when he stepped out he saw it a half mile away.
“Incredible amount of fire coming through the upper stories of the hotel at least 20 feet high," he said.
Greenville firefighters, along with volunteer departments from Searcy and Liberty, responded to the fire at Baymont Inn & Suites. It took 30 firefighters to beat it back. The hotel had been closed for two days reportedly for maintenance issues. There were no injuries in the blaze.
“It looked like something on a movie. I mean it was over," said Greenville mayor Dexter McClendon.
Thursday, state fire investigators checked in and spent all day searching for clues on the ground and from the air to determine what started it.
“We just know we’re going to go through methodically like we would on any fire and come to conclusion on what happened," said Greenville police chief Justin Lovvorn.
The firefighters had two things going for them last night: no wind and some rain, natural elements that prevented what could’ve been.
“If the wind had been blowing last night like it did this morning, we would have some real problems," said McClendon.
The Baymont at one time was the Jameson Inn. The building is around 25 years old. Riley couldn’t help but praise the firemen for doing what he considered a great job with the strip mall nearby and Bates Turkey House 75 yards away.
“Even the grounds and the grass are still green around it," he said.
Riley has seen quite a bit during his time on the road; add a blazing hotel to one of his road stories.
The state fire marshal’s office says it’s bringing in a “sniff” dog from Columbus, Georgia, to help them with the investigation. Investigators caution that should not be interpreted as anything criminal but to help them check off the box and explore all possibilities.
