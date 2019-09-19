Selma hospital, doctors to pay $1.5M to settle whistleblower lawsuit

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A west Alabama hospital and two of its emergency room physicians have agreed to pay a nearly $1.5 million settlement to resolve allegations they violated the federal False Claims Act.
U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore, of the Southern District of Alabama, said Vaughan Regional Medical Center, located in Selma, as well as ER physicians Dr. Phillip Alan Hicks and Dr. Sai S. Namburu, agreed to the settlement.
Hicks, the hospital’s former chief of staff and director of emergency services, also owned and operated Integrity Emergency Care, Inc., also named as a defendant in the settlement.
A whistleblower lawsuit filed by Dr. Samuel Clemmons is what started the investigation.
In his suit, Clemmons claimed Vaughan was allowing residents who were not fully licensed to independently cover shifts in the hospital’s emergency room. He said when he complained about the illegal practice, no actions were taken to address the issue.
An investigation determined that between 2009 and 2012, the hospital recruited residents from the UAB-Selma Family Medicine Residency Program to independently treat patients in Vaughan’s ER Department outside the course and scope of their residency program.
The investigation found that despite the residents not being fully licensed and credentialed physicians, they were paid $50 per hour cash, along with licensed emergency room physicians who were also paid an extra $50 per hour to co-sign the residents’ charts.
Moore’s office said the illegal moonlighting was perpetuated by falsifying medical records and submitting false claims to Medicare as if the services were provided by licensed physicians.
“The citizens of the Selma community are entitled to quality healthcare administered by fully licensed physicians, and actions taken to put patient care in jeopardy and to circumvent state and federal law will not be tolerated,” Moore added.
Clemmons will get $275,000 of the settlement for blowing the whistle on the situation.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the CEO of Vaughan Regional Medical Center for comment but has not yet heard back from him.
