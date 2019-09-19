Symetra Tour golf pros visit cancer patients

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two professional golfers competing in the Guardian Championship took time out of their busy schedules on Thursday to visit with cancer patients at Baptist Health’s Cancer Center in Prattville Medical Park.
“This morning, I woke up and played in a Pro-Am, so I could come here today and meet these wonderful cancer patients who are fighting so hard," said Liz Nagel, who’s competing on the Symetra Tour.
Nagel had a battle of her own while at Michigan State University.
“I had thyroid cancer when I was in college. I was a sophomore and I was cancer free by the time I was a junior," Nagel said.
Madison Pressel, who will also be competing on the Symetra Tour this weekend, joined Nagel in visiting with some local cancer patients on Thursday. When Pressel was 12 years old, she lost her mother to breast cancer.
“To hear other people’s stories and how they’ve gone through it, they’re survivors, they’re going through treatment, it’s really inspiring,” Pressel said.
The Guardian Championship got underway on Thursday and will end on Sunday.
