ADOC officer charged with trafficking controlled substances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has arrested one of its own. ADOC says correctional officer Corey McClendon, 26, of Barbour County, was arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substances.
The department said McClendon, an employee of Easterling Correctional Facility, was trafficking the substances in the parking lot of a Troy business on Sept. 13.
McClendon was arrested by ADOC agents, who were working with the DEA and the Troy Police Department’s SWAT Team, after he allegedly bought narcotics off an undercover agent.
ADOC said the officer later confessed to buying meth with the plan of taking it to the correctional facility he works at in Barbour County.
McClendon, employed by ADOC since 2015, was taken to the Pike County Jail.
“The arrest of McClendon is yet another example of our efforts in combating criminal activity including corruption within our institutions,’’ said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “It reiterates our strong commitment to the citizens of Alabama to provide for their public safety, as well as ensuring a safe and rehabilitative environment for Alabama inmates.”
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by ADOC’s investigation and intelligence division.
