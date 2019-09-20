7 arrested in drug raid at Opelika mobile home park

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A raid on an Opelika mobile home park ended with the arrests of seven people and the recovery of drugs and firearms, according to the Opelika Police Department.
The department’s narcotics unit served multiple search warrants Wednesday at the Twin Pines Trailer Park on Old Columbus Road.
The raid netted the seizure of a large quantity of methamphetamine and multiple guns.
Those arrested, all from Opelika, include:
- Jeffrey Seth Holmes, 33. He’s charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Nicholas Brent Corley, 27. He’s charged with Unlawful Possession w/Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Robert Christopher Clay, 29. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Justin Ray Waldrop, 28. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Michelle Briann Ellis, 28. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Andrew Lee Bellflower, 36. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In addition to these arrests, Opelika police say several other people who were present during the raid were arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.